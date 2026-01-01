hamburger icon
Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD-2025

19.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Key Specs
Engine1252 cc
View all Sportster S specs and features

Sportster S STD-2025

Sportster S STD-2025 Prices

The Sportster S STD-2025, is listed at ₹19.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sportster S STD-2025 Mileage

All variants of the Sportster S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sportster S STD-2025 Colours

The Sportster S STD-2025 is available in 4 colour options: Brilliant Red, Vivid Black, Billiard Gray, Mystic Shift.

Sportster S STD-2025 Engine and Transmission

The Sportster S STD-2025 is powered by a 1252 cc engine.

Sportster S STD-2025 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sportster S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Super Scout priced ₹16.15 Lakhs or the Indian 101 Scout priced ₹15.99 Lakhs.

Sportster S STD-2025 Specs & Features

The Sportster S STD-2025 has Riding Modes, Projector Headlights, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.

Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD-2025 Price

Sportster S STD-2025

₹19.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,05,000
RTO
1,44,400
Insurance
46,165
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,95,565
EMI@42,892/mo


Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD-2025 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11.7 L
Ground Clearance
90 mm
Length
2270 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
840 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1252 cc
Engine Type
Revolution® Max 1250T
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
105 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
43 mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
Rear Suspension
Linkage-mounted, piggyback monoshock with compression, rebound and hydraulic spring preload adjustability

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel Lift Mitigation, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System,Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Enhanced Lift Mitigation
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4 Inch TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson Sportster S STD-2025 EMI
EMI38,603 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,96,008
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,96,008
Interest Amount
5,20,185
Payable Amount
23,16,193

Harley-Davidson Sportster S other Variants

Sportster S STD

₹18.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
1,31,920
Insurance
43,717
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,24,637
EMI@39,219/mo


Harley-Davidson Sportster S Alternatives

Indian Super Scout

Indian Super Scout

16.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sportster SvsSuper Scout
Indian 101 Scout

Indian 101 Scout

15.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sportster Svs101 Scout
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sportster SvsR 12
Indian Scout Rogue

Indian Scout Rogue

17.28 - 17.41 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sportster SvsScout Rogue
Harley-Davidson Street Bob

Harley-Davidson Street Bob

20.23 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sportster SvsStreet Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

21.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers


