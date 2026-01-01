|Engine
|1252 cc
The Sportster S STD-2025, is listed at ₹19.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sportster S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sportster S STD-2025 is available in 4 colour options: Brilliant Red, Vivid Black, Billiard Gray, Mystic Shift.
The Sportster S STD-2025 is powered by a 1252 cc engine.
In the Sportster S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Super Scout priced ₹16.15 Lakhs or the Indian 101 Scout priced ₹15.99 Lakhs.
The Sportster S STD-2025 has Riding Modes, Projector Headlights, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.