What is the on-road price of Volvo EX40 in Noida? The on-road price of Volvo EX40 Plus in Noida is Rs. 58.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo EX40 in Noida? The RTO charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Noida amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Noida? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Noida is Rs. 1.19 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volvo EX40 in Noida? The insurance charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Noida are Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.