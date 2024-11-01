What is the on-road price of Volvo EX40 in Gurgaon? The on-road price of Volvo EX40 Plus in Gurgaon is Rs. 64.34 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volvo EX40 in Gurgaon? The RTO charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Gurgaon amount to Rs. 5.86 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Gurgaon? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volvo EX40 in Gurgaon is Rs. 1.30 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volvo EX40 in Gurgaon? The insurance charges for Volvo EX40 Plus in Gurgaon are Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.