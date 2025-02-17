BYD Sealion 7 on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 56.15 Lakhs.
The on road price for BYD Sealion 7 top variant goes up to Rs. 62.97 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is BYD Sealion 7 Premium and the most priced model is BYD Sealion 7 Performance.
BYD Sealion 7 on road price breakup in Gurgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BYD Sealion 7 is mainly compared to BMW iX1 LWB which starts at Rs. 49 Lakhs in Gurgaon, Volvo EX40 which starts at Rs. 56.1 Lakhs in Gurgaon and Hyundai Ioniq 5 starting at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
Variants On-Road Price BYD Sealion 7 Premium ₹ 56.15 Lakhs BYD Sealion 7 Performance ₹ 62.97 Lakhs
