Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV On Road Price in Vadodara

4.5 out of 5
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front View
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Grille
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Left View
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Right Side
4.5 out of 5
1.41 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Vadodara
EQS SUV Price in Vadodara

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 1.56 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC₹ 1.56 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Variant Wise Price List in Vadodara

580 4MATIC
₹1.56 Crore*On-Road Price
122 KWh
210 Kmph
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,00,000
RTO
8,96,000
Insurance
5,70,880
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Vadodara)
1,55,67,380
EMI@3,34,604/mo
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV News

Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 24: Tata Nexon EV gets bigger battery, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV review
25 Sept 2024
Mercedes-Benz may have a Maybach EQS SUV that was launched earlier in 2024. But it is really the EQS SUV that is looking at creating a deeper inroad into the exclusive club of flagship luxury electric vehicles in India.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive review: How much luxury is too much luxury?
24 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
17 Sept 2024
The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be the brand's sixth BEV to be launched in India and positioned below the flagship Maybach EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV set for launch today: Price expectation
16 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 14: Tata Nexon rivalling Volkswagen compact SUV teased, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launch confirmed
15 Sept 2024
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Vadodara is Rs. 1.56 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Vadodara amount to Rs. 8.96 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in Vadodara is Rs. 3.16 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Vadodara are Rs. 5.71 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Vadodara includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.41 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 8.96 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 5.71 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.56 Crore.

