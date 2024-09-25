Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 1.47 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 1.47 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV dealers and showrooms in Kozhikode for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road price breakup in Kozhikode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is mainly compared to Kia EV9 which starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr in Kozhikode, BMW X7 which starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr in Kozhikode and Volvo EX90 starting at Rs. 1.5 Cr in Kozhikode.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC ₹ 1.47 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price