The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Indore is Rs. 1.49 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Indore amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in Indore is Rs. 3.02 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Indore are Rs. 5.62 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Indore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.43 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 50,000, insurance - Rs. 5.62 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.49 Crore.