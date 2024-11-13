What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Hyderabad? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Hyderabad is Rs. 2.38 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Hyderabad? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Hyderabad amount to Rs. 35.60 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Hyderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Hyderabad is Rs. 4.83 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Hyderabad? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Hyderabad are Rs. 7.83 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.