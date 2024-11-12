HT Auto
Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance debuts in India at 1.95 crore. Check details

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2024, 13:11 PM
The Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance gets a powerful 2-litre engine making 671 bhp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. The performance
...
Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance
The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division
Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance
The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance has been launched in India at 1.96 crore, ex-showroom. This model is the 14th and the last launch of the year from the luxury car maker in India. Mercedes claims that the AMG C 63 S E Performance is powered by the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine in a car owing to inspiration taken from the Mercedes' F1 car.

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance: Styling

The Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance gets additional muscle over the standard C Class. The most prominent change at the front is the grille which gets upgraded to an AMG-style one featuring vertical bars. The front fenders have been widened by 2 inches and get special ‘Turbo E performance’ badging with gloss black mini-vents. Overall, the front of the car is now 50 mm longer than the C Class and the wheelbase has been extended by 0.4 inches.

Also watch: Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India

At the rear of the AMG C 63 S E Performance features a prominent black diffuser and boot lip spoiler in black. The exhaust tips are more stylish in contrasting black and the bumper gets air vents at the sides. The alloy wheels get a new design and come with a 19-inch size.

Also Read : 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 makes its way to India. Here's how it's different

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance: Engine

The engine is the main highlight of the new model. Mercedes-AMG has ditched the V8 in favour of a powerful 2-litre, inline, four-cylinder engine that gets an electric turbocharger and combines power from a strong hybrid setup. The sedan comes with 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive technology and makes a total of 671 bhp and 1019 Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims that the performance sedan can achieve a 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds.

Also Read : Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla adds the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 to his garage

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance: Features

Some features of the AMG C 63 S E Performance include 8 AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, AMG Ride Control suspension with an Adaptive Damping System and 2.5-degree rear-axle steering.

Also included with the package is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with Voice Control multimedia system based on artificial intelligence with AMG- and hybrid-specific functions, an AMG Performance Steering Wheel, an Exclusive black AMG emblem hood badge, an optional AMG Aerodynamic Package and much more.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Nov 2024, 13:10 PM IST

