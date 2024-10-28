Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance set for launch in India soon. Check details

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will be launching the F1 -inspired AMG C 63 S E-Performance on November 12. Termed as the 'world's most-powered four-cylinder engine', the new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division. Additionally, the AMG C 63 S E-Performance is the world's first series-production engine to be paired with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

Claimed to be the most powerful four cylinder car in the world, the Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance boasts of the first series-production engine in

Interestingly, the new model will be the final launch from the company on the Indian shores for this year. Mercedes-Benz India has launched a total of 13 products as of now in 2024 including the likes of the new E-Class, GLS, EQS SUV and many more.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance: Engine

Mercedes-AMG has particularly highlighted what’s at the heart of the C 63 S E-Performance. The Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance features an electric motor located on the rear axle and a front-mounted engine, delivering power to all four wheels. This setup results in a combined output of 661 bhp and over 1,000 Nm of torque.

The Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance further gets the AMG Dynamic Select system, allowing drivers to choose from eight different driving modes. One of these modes enables an electric-only launch, capable of accelerating from a standstill to 130 kmph.

In terms of design, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance is expected to showcase AMG-specific elements on both the exterior and interior. Expect the cabin to feature the latest MBUX system, performance-oriented seats with distinctive stitching and multiple display screens. Additionally, another key difference between the new model as compared to other models in the C-Class family is the plug-in charging flap, given that the new model will be a plug-in hybrid.

Mercedes-Benz India's AMG lineup

Mercedes in India has expanded its AMG lineup over the years. It claims that the performance and top-end vehicles are seeing increasing traction from potential buyers. Currently, Mercedes offers a total of nine AMG models in the country. Most of these come into the market via CBU or Completely Built Unit route although there is also local assembly for a few of these. Among them, the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe was the first AMG to be locally-assembled in India and was launched in 2020.

