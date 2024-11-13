Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Specifications

It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The AMG C 63 S E-Performance measures 4,842 mm in length, 2,033 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less