HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Front Left Side
1/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Front View
2/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Grille
3/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Headlight
4/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Left Side View
5/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/20

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,95,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1991 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance mileage is 14.5 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.95 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Specs

It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The AMG C 63 S E-Performance measures 4,842 mm in length, 2,033 mm in width and has ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
4MATIC Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
545 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
469 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
2.0-litre turbo
Battery Capacity
4.84 kWh, 400 Volt
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Max Motor Performance
670 bhp, 1020 Nm
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Max Speed
280 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.5 metres
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)

Dimensions & Weight

Kerb Weight
2165 kg
Height
1458 mm
Length
4842 mm
Width
2033 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
280 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Rear row

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Speakers
15
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Seat Upholstery
Nappa Leather
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Driver Armrest
Yes

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Alternatives

Lexus LS

Lexus LS

1.91 - 2.22 Cr
Check Latest Offers
LS Specs
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.44 - 2.43 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Panamera Specs
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.8 - 2.05 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron GT Specs
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Quattroporte Specs
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1.57 - 2.19 Cr
Check Latest Offers
S-Class Specs
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.7 - 1.81 Cr
Check Latest Offers
7 Series Specs

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance News

Most prominently, the front grille gets updated to one with vertical bars in line with the AMG style sheet. Front fenders have been widened by two inches and get special Turbo E performance badging with gloss black mini-vents.
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: Key changes over the C-Class Limousine and more
13 Nov 2024
The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division
F1-inspired Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance races into India. Check price, engine and more
12 Nov 2024
Mercedes wants to end the year with a bang in the Indian markets with its AMG C 63 S E Performance launch.
Mercedes teases the upcoming AMG C 63 S E Performance. Here's what to expect
7 Nov 2024
The top-spec Pinnacle trim of the car gets advanced features like augmented video for navigation, a head-up display with AMG-specific content and Digital Light with Projections.
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: Drifting to India on Nov 12. Take a sneak peek
6 Nov 2024
The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division
Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance set for launch in India soon. Check details
28 Oct 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance News

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance price starts at ₹ 1.95 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4MATIC Plus
1.95 Cr*
1991 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Audi Q7

Audi Q7

88.66 - 97.81 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

18.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

18.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Toyota Camry 2024

Toyota Camry 2024

50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra XUV900

Mahindra XUV900

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Land Cruiser 250

Toyota Land Cruiser 250

1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details