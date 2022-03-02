HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Right View
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Baleno

Launched in Feb 2022

4.3
4 Reviews
₹6.66 - 9.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Baleno Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Baleno: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.75 kmpl

Baleno: 22.35-30.61 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 80.93 bhp

Baleno: 76.0 - 88.0 bhp

About Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Latest Update

  Auto recap, Feb 10: Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets six airbags, Baleno price hiked, Ola Roadster X's ambition in India…
  Maruti Suzuki Baleno becomes costlier. Will it impact hot-selling hatchback

    • Maruti Baleno ...Read More
    VS
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Dashboard
    Front Left View
    Left Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno price starts at ₹ 6.66 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    9 Variants Available
    Sigma MT₹6.66 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Delta MT₹7.5 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Delta AMT₹7.95 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Delta MT CNG₹8.4 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zeta MT₹8.43 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zeta AMT₹8.88 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zeta MT CNG₹9.33 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Alpha MT₹9.38 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Alpha AMT₹9.83 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Expert Review

    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Stylish looksUpdated feature listCompetitive pricing

    Cons

    CVT discontinued, AMT is mundaneLackluster steering

    First launched for the Indian market back in 2015, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has quickly raced to become an enormously popular hatchback model here. Over the course of the the past several years, well over a million units of the Baleno have been sold and the car is a common sight on Indian roads, its popularity just refusing to buck in the face of the SUV trend. Compact yet relatively spacious, trendy looks and a capable engine under the hood have ensured that Baleno is not just able to take the fight to its rivals - some like the Hyundai i20 are quite popular in their own right, but even tackle sub-compact SUVs at similar price points with a confident sense of panache.

    But while the Baleno has received numerous updates in the past seven years, the 2022 Baleno is where the largest gamut of changes are at. With an absolutely unwavering focus on style and features - two crucial factors deciding the fate of passenger vehicles in the country now, the latest Baleno is staking a claim to not just retain the crown but add a fresh coat of polish to it.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Images

    16 images
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Arctic white
    Opulent red
    Pearl midnight black
    Grandeur grey
    Luxe beige
    Nexa blue
    Splendid silver

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage22.35-30.61 kmpl
    Engine1197 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Toyota Glanza
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Citroen C3
    Tata Tiago NRG
    ₹6.66 Lakhs*
    ₹6.49 Lakhs*
    ₹6.86 Lakhs*
    ₹5.98 Lakhs*
    ₹6.16 Lakhs*
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.5
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    105 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    88 bhp
    Power
    80 bhp
    Power
    89 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    84 bhp
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    111.7 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    114 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3860 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3981 mm
    Length
    3802 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Height
    1537 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.85 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    318 litres
    Boot Space
    265 litres
    Boot Space
    318 litres
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    315 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Baleno's petrol variant is 22.35 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    22.35 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Videos

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: First Drive Review
    2 Mar 2022
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched: First look
    23 Feb 2022
    Watch: Made-in-India Maruti Baleno fails to pass Latin NCAP crash tests
    29 Oct 2021

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno EMI

    EMI ₹11741.7/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno User Reviews & Ratings

    4.25
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    2
    Comfort & Value
    Good and comfortable feeling, very worthwhile and satisfying. The vehicle is in excellent condition with low maintenance costs. Superb! By: Chethan (Jan 20, 2025)
    Average Car with Adequate Features
    I have driven this car for thousands of kilometers. The engine is okay but could use more power. Mileage is satisfactory, though safety is a significant concern. The looks are good, but the features are average. But, it is a comfortable car overall.By: Ambuj Dwivedi (Dec 19, 2024)
    Comfortable and Value for money
    Maruti suzuki baleno stands out in the premium hatchback segment with nice and sleek design, spacious, well appointed interior and efficient performance.Its mordern asthetic features a bold front grill and led projector headlamps, a user friendly infotainment system and high quality interior material. Baleno ensures smooth responsive driving with excellent fuel efficiency.Standard safety features like dual airbags, rear parking sensors make it more appealing, reliable for daily commuters.By: Bhavesh Verma (Jun 28, 2024)
    Perfect in all manner.
    Excellent looks and performance, from last few days I'm using my friends Baleno delta cng, it gives comfort, style and milage, best car so far by Maruti.By: Gaurav Sharma (Mar 29, 2024)
