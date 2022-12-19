What is the on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Chennai? The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Chennai is Rs. 5.26 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Chennai? The RTO charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Chennai amount to Rs. 46.60 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Chennai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Chennai is Rs. 10.66 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Chennai? The insurance charges for Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 4WD in Chennai are Rs. 18.09 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.