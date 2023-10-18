First unit of Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato lands in India. Check it out

Lamborghini India has announced that the first unit of the Huracan Sterrato has landed in India. The supercar is finished in Grigio Lynx Shade with Morus 19-inch forged black rims and yellow CCB calipers. Lamborghini says that the supercar will soon be delivered to the customer. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a limited production run of 1,499 units. Out of these only 15 units have been allocated to India and all of them are already sold out despite having a price tag of ₹4.61 crore ex-showroom before any options.

When compared to the standard Huracan Evo, the Sterrato's ground clearance has been increased by 44 mm to 171 mm which means that it should be able to handle the speedbreakers on Indian roads better. The wheel sizes are smaller and the tyres have more sidewall which helps in ride comfort as well as decreases the chance of tyre blowout. Speaking of tyres, there are now all-terrain tyres and Lamborghini has increased the front and rear track by 30 mm and 34 mm respectively. There are also skid plates on the front, rear and sides and underbody protection as well.

Powering the Huracan Sterrato is a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 that produces 600 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 560 Nm. When compared to the Huracan EVO AWD, the Sterrato is down by 29 bhp and 40 Nm. This is because the air intake has been repositioned from the sides to a roof-mounted unit which might sound better and keep the dust out but it does restrict power. The top speed of the Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. The top speed has been reduced because of the limitations of the tyres.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato also gets an updated vehicle dynamic pack or Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI). The Strada and Sports modes have been revised whereas the Corsa mode has been replaced by a new Rally mode.

Inside the cockpit, it gets new Alcantara Verde upholstery along with new graphics on the touchscreen infotainment system. Other features include a digital inclinometer with a pitch and roll indicator, a compass, a geographic coordinate indicator, and a steering angle indicator.

