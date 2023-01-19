Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato gets first-ever run-flat, all-terrain supercar tyre

Lamborghini has pinned Bridgestone as its sole and exclusive tyre partner for its Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato supercar which will get the world's first-ever run-flat, all-terrain tyres specifically meant for supercars.

The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 claims to offer maximum on-road and off-road performances. The tyre’s bespoke polymers, patterns, and tyre technologies have been developed to enhance the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracan Sterrato which is also the world's first supercar that is extremely capable off the beaten path. And because off-beat paths can throw up mammoth challenges, especially for a supercar, the run-flat technology is the major highlight of the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyres. The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is capable of running for up to 80 kms at 80 kmph even when the bar pressure drops to zero.

Bridgestone further highlights that the special set of tyres for Huracan Sterrato includes a new tyre compound designed to optimise grip, with a specific shoulder integrated for additional grip in deep gravel and mud. The tyres are specifically engineered for ‘the best possible handling and high-speed performance without compromise to off-road grip,’ the company further informs. These custom-designed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyres are available in two dimensions: 235/40 ZR19 (96Y) XL RFT for the front wheels, and 285/40 ZR19 (107Y) XL RFT3 for the rear.

The Lamprghini Huracan Sterrato is the company's effort to appeal to an exclusive set of buyers who expect to do more with the supercar than what conventional supercars have thus far been capable of. It is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine that also works in standard Huracan AWD. The front and rear tracks have been increased by 30 mm and 34 mm, respectively, while the ground clearance too has gone up by 44 mm.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato was launched in India late last year at ₹4.62 crore (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: