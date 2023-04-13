Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Specifications

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a two-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 7.3 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Huracan Sterrato measures 4,525 mm in length, 1,956 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,620 mm. A two-seat model, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less