Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Specifications

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,61,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 5204 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato mileage is 7.3 kmpl.
4.61 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Specs

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a two-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 7.3 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Huracan ...Read More

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
4WD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V10 / V 90, DGFB
Driving Range
606 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
260 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.45 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4525 mm
Wheelbase
2620 mm
Kerb Weight
1470 kg
Height
1248 mm
Width
1956 mm

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Variants & Price List

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato price starts at ₹ 4.61 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4.61 Cr*
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

