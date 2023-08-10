HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News One Off Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica's Paint Took 370 Hours To Apply

One-off Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica's paint took 370 hours to apply

Lamborghini recently unveiled the ‘Opera Unica’ Huracan Sterrato, which is a one-off version finished in a unique triple-layer crystal-effect paint. The company says that it took 370 hours to apply the paint to the vehicle's body, which was specially developed by the company's Ad Personam department. The exterior of the vehicle combines three shades of Blue – Blu Amnis, Blue Grifo, and Blu Fedra.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2023, 10:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica

For the inside, the dark Blue Delphinus was chosen as the main shade, contrasting the lighter Celeste Phoebe in the accents on the leather and Alcantara upholstery.

Also Read : Lamborghini to uncover a pure electric concept car at Monterey Car Week

Besides the unique livery, the Opera Unica has no mechanical changes when compared to the rest of the 1,499 units of the Huracan Sterrato developed. The supercar is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 with 602 hp and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, combined with an all-wheel-drive system. It remains an all-terrain supercar with lifted suspension and rugged bodykit.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus S (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus S
₹4.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus Performante
₹4.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
₹ 4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Notably, all the remaining units of the Huracan Sterrato have been sold out until the forthcoming end of production later this year. Those interested to get their hands on this supercar will now have to wait for the Huracan’s plug-in hybrid successor version, which is expected to debut before the end of 2024.

For a new film, Beyond Colour – No Colour Is More Mysterious than Blue, Lamborghini invited world-renowned art historian James Fox to the Italian island of Sardinia, who took the one-off vehicle beyond the limits. The blue skies and crystal clear waters of the island inspired the paint treatment showcased on the new car.

With the ‘Opera Unica’ Huracán Sterrato, Lamborghini is looking to explore the realm of colours. "When I saw the Huracan Sterrato for the first time, I was really astonished, because it isn’t just a car, it’s a painting, it’s an artwork," Fox said. “Every colour is a miracle, a little explosion, a tiny little detonation that only happens when the physical world and the people who see it collide. It’s a combination of science and poetry."

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.