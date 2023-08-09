HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lamborghini To Uncover A Pure Electric Concept Car At Monterey Car Week. Know More

Lamborghini to uncover a pure electric concept car at Monterey Car Week

Lamborghini is aiming to be an all-electric brand in the next decade and the Italian supercar marquee is all set to take the first step towards that direction at the Monterey Car Week starting from August 16. The company is slated to unveil its second 100 per cent pure electric concept car at the upcoming event. This EV concept would preview what the first-ever Lamborghini electric car will look like.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2023, 10:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lamborghini's upcoming pure electric concept car will be the second EV concept after the Terzo Millenio.
Lamborghini's upcoming pure electric concept car will be the second EV concept after the Terzo Millenio.

The sportscar brand has confirmed that the new concept car slated to break cover at the upcoming automotive event will be its new 100 per cent electric car. Lamborghini also said that it will be the first prototype of the company's fourth series production car. This comes just weeks after Lamborghini confirmed that a new pure electric car is in the pipeline and it will come as a 2+2 grand tourer. The EV is slated to go on sale sometime in 2028.

Also Read : Lamborghini could sell 10,000 cars in 2023, says CEO

Lamborghini has already started electrifying its lineup. The hybrid powertrain equipped Revuelto marked the Italian supercar maker's first major foray into electrification, and in just a few years, the first all-electric Lambo will be on the market. The company has not revealed any detail regarding the design or specifications of the upcoming electric concept car. However, considering what the brand said earlier, expect it to come as a four-seater GT. Lamborghini has already showcased an all-electric concept in the form of the Terzo Millenio and the upcoming one will be the second in the line.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus S (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus S
₹4.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus Performante
₹4.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
₹ 3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

This new pure electric Lamborghini won't ride on an all-Lamborghini platform though, as the company's CEO Stephan Winkelmann revealed. Instead, it will share components with the larger Volkswagen Group; likely becoming an EV platform for other in-house brands like Bentley and Porsche.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2023, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini supercar electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.