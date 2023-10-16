HT Auto
HomeNew CarsAudiS5 SportbackOn Road Price in Coimbatore

Audi S5 Sportback On Road Price in Coimbatore

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Audi S5 Sportback
1/2
Audi S5 Sportback
2/2
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
96.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Coimbatore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

S5 Sportback Price in Coimbatore

Audi S5 Sportback on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 98.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro₹ 98.20 Lakhs
...Read More

Audi S5 Sportback Variant Wise Price List in Coimbatore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹98.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,49,000
RTO
12,14,250
Insurance
4,23,268
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Coimbatore
98,20,358
EMI@2,11,078/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Audi S5 Sportback Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63.6 - 80.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
E-Class Price in Coimbatore
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
5 Series Price in Coimbatore
UPCOMING
BMW 5 Series 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

70 Lakhs Onwards
Check 5 Series 2024 details
View similar Cars
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

69.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
M340i Price in Coimbatore

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    Audi Q5

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi Q3

    44.89 - 54.65 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Audi S5 Sportback News

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
16 Oct 2023
2021 Audi S5 Sportback
2021 Audi S5 Sportback first drive review: Performance sedan with panache
30 Mar 2021
The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.
Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different
10 May 2024
The Audi Q6L e-tron gets a 105 mm longer wheelbase for a more generous second row along with upgrades specific to the Chinese market
India-bound Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV gets a long wheelbase version for China
25 Apr 2024
Image of second-generation Audi Q3 used for representational purposes only.
Audi India announces price hike of 2% effective from 1st June
25 Apr 2024
View all
 Audi S5 Sportback News

Audi S5 Sportback Videos

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.06 lakh.
2021 Audi S5 Sportback: First drive review
30 Mar 2021
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Audi S5 Sportback FAQs

The on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Coimbatore is Rs 98,20,358.
The Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro will have RTO charges of Rs 12,14,250 in Coimbatore.
The insurance Charges for the Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Coimbatore is Rs 4,23,268.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Audi S5 Sportback in Coimbatore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 80,49,000, RTO - Rs. 12,14,250, Insurance - Rs. 4,23,268, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Audi S5 Sportback in ##cityName## as Rs. 98,20,358 .
Top model of Audi S5 Sportback is Audi 3.0 TFSI Quattro and the on road price in Coimbatore is Rs. 98,20,358.
The on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback in Coimbatore starts at Rs. 98,20,358 and goes upto Rs. 98,20,358. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Audi S5 Sportback in Coimbatore will be Rs. 1,99,121. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2024

1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details