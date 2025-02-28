What is the on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB in Coimbatore? The on-road price of BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Coimbatore is Rs. 78.12 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB in Coimbatore? The RTO charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Coimbatore amount to Rs. 12.79 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Coimbatore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW 3 Series LWB in Coimbatore is Rs. 1.58 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB in Coimbatore? The insurance charges for BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport in Coimbatore are Rs. 2.73 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.