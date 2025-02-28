BMW 3 Series LWB launched at 62.60 lakh in India. Here's what it gets…

BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India starting at ₹62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The limousine will be locally manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai and will be available in a petrol variant, namely the BMW 330Li M Sport, to start with, and the diesel engine option is slated to arrive later.

BMW 3 Series LWB: Design and dimensions

The new BMW 3 Series LWB features an enhanced design with a refreshed BMW kidney grille and twin circular LED headlights, including Adaptive LED Headlights with projector lamps for better visibility. With a length of 4,819 mm and a segment-leading wheelbase of 2,961 mm, it offers the most spacious second-row seating in its class.

The sedan is available in four metallic paint finishes—Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, M Carbon Black, and Arctic Race Blue—paired with Leather Vernasca Cognac upholstery. Exterior styling elements such as Aluminium Satinated trims and a high-gloss black rear diffuser add to its luxurious appeal.

Also Read : BMW M3 to continue with six-cylinder engine, no plan to adopt four-cylinder power mill

BMW 3 Series LWB: Interior and features

Inside, the BMW 3 Series LWB comes equipped with a BMW Curved Display, offering a seamless touchscreen experience. The interior is designed for both comfort and sportiness, featuring a flat-bottomed M Leather Steering Wheel, electrically adjustable Comfort Seats with extendable thigh support and a large panoramic sunroof. The cabin is further enhanced with six dimmable ambient lighting options, three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters and interior trim strips in Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite finish.

BMW 3 Series LWB: Technology and safety

Technology-wise, the new BMW 3 Series LWB comes loaded with features such as BMW iDrive with Operating System 8.5, allowing interaction via touch, gesture, or voice commands. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant learns driver habits and offers proactive assistance. The BMW Digital Key Plus enables keyless entry and start via a smartphone while Park Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera provides a remote 3D view of the car via the My BMW App.

Also Read : New BMW iX3 to get 800V Neue Klasse Gen6 eDrive EV tech, promises over 804 km range and 30% faster charging

Additionally, BMW Driving Assistant includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Warning, and Collision Alerts for added safety. The BMW 3 Series LWB is also equipped with advanced safety features, including six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

BMW 3 Series LWB: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the BMW 330Li M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine delivering 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque at 1,550 rpm to 4,400 rpm. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds with help of an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission that ensures quick gear shifts. Drivers can switch between ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport modes using the Driving Experience Control switch while Launch Control enables maximum acceleration with optimised traction.

Related watch: BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review | Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price | Range, features, space

BMW 3 Series LWB: Warranty and service packages

BMW has also introduced Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus packages to reduce ownership costs, covering Condition-Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans starting from 3 years or 40,000 km, extendable up to 10 years or 2,00,000 km. Customers can also opt for extended warranty coverage for up to 10 years.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: