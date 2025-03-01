BMW 3 Series LWB Specifications

BMW 3 Series LWB comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 15.39 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The 3 Series LWB measures 4,823 mm in length, 2,068 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,961 mm. A five-seat model, BMW 3 Series LWB sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less