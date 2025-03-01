Auto recap, Feb 28: Aston Martin Vanquish launch date, BMW 3 Series LWB launched and more

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the sector. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, February 28.

Aston Martin Vanquish launch date revealed

Aston Martin Vanquish is all-set to launch in the Indian market. The launch is slated to happen on March 22. Aston Martin revealed the new flagship last year in September in the global market and they will build only build 1,000 units in a year. 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish uses a bespoke chassis, carbon fibre bodywork, luxurious new interior and a V12 engine.

The wheelbase has been extended by 80 mm, and the chassis has been enhanced with a more rigid engine cross brace, resulting in improved torsional rigidity and lateral stiffness between the front suspension towers. Consequently, the stiffness has been elevated in comparison to the Bilstein DTX dampers, which have been specifically calibrated for the Vanquish. Additionally, the chassis roll stiffness has been augmented through the incorporation of larger diameter anti-roll bars (ARB).

BMW 3 Series LWB launched

BMW India has introduced the new BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in the Indian market, with a starting price of ₹62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This luxury sedan will be produced locally at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. Initially, it will be offered in a petrol variant, specifically the BMW 330Li M Sport, while a diesel engine option is expected to be available in the near future.

BMW has launched the Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus packages aimed at minimizing ownership expenses. These packages encompass Condition-Based Service (CBS) and maintenance tasks, with options beginning at three years or 40,000 kilometers, and can be extended for up to ten years or 200,000 kilometers. Additionally, customers have the option to select extended warranty coverage for a duration of up to ten years.

Hero files design patent for a new electric motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp has submitted a design patent for a new electric motorcycle, indicating that this vehicle is associated with Vida, the electric division of Hero MotoCorp. It is essential to understand that the submission of a design patent does not guarantee that the company will market the motorcycle. Manufacturers often file design patents to safeguard their design concepts.

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp has formed a partnership with Zero Motorcycles, a California-based manufacturer of electric two-wheelers. The design patent reveals that the motorcycle features minimal bodywork, a sleek profile, a long and narrow single-piece seat, and sharply defined body panels. Furthermore, it includes a traditional swingarm, a beak-like front fender, lever guards, and a tubular handlebar.

