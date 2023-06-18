Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Street Triple on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 11.44 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Street Triple top variant goes up to Rs. 13.11 Lakhs in Jaipur.
The lowest price model is Triumph Street Triple R and the most priced model is Triumph Street Triple RS.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Street Triple dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Triumph Street Triple on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Street Triple is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Jaipur, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT which starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs in Jaipur and Triumph Bonneville T100 starting at Rs. 8.87 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Street Triple R ₹ 11.44 Lakhs Triumph Street Triple RS ₹ 13.11 Lakhs
