Limited-run Triumph Street Triple 765 RX launched in India, prices start at 13.91 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has a knack for churning out highly exclusive special editions of its premium models, and has now brought one of its limited-run offerings to our shores. The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX has been launched in India at ₹13.91 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing track-focused hardware upgrades. Having made its global debut in November 2025, this limited edition was launched as part of the 2026 Unleashed campaign, including special edition models of the Bonnevilles, the Speed Twin 1200 as well as the Tiger 900 .

The RX is set apart from the regular RS model with its Matt Aluminium paint scheme, featuring alloys and parts of the frame in a vibrant cherry red shade. It dons exclusive RX decals on the silencer and seat cowl, and it looks sportier than the standard version.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Triumph Street Triple 765 cc 765 cc 19.2 kmpl 19.2 kmpl ₹ 10.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CBR650R 649 cc 649 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 11.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers KTM 890 Duke R 889 cc 889 cc 21 kmpl 21 kmpl ₹ 14.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha R7 689.0 cc 689.0 cc 24.0 kmpl 24.0 kmpl ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R 636 cc 636 cc 23.6 kmpl 23.6 kmpl ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB1000 Hornet SP 1000 cc 1000 cc 17 kmpl 17 kmpl ₹ 12.36 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Premium hardware and performance

The Street Triple 765 RX gets clip-on handlebars, Öhlins suspension, and Pirelli Supercorsa tyres.

The motorcycle is powered by the same 765 cc liquid-cooled inline-triple that produces 130 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX grows more track-focused over the regular RS model. Fitted with clip-on handlebars, it demands a more committed riding posture than the upright setup on the standard Street Triple.

Also Read : 5 executive sedans I would buy in 2026 over an SUV

Triumph has further upgraded the streetfighter's suspension hardware, which now includes fully adjustable 41 mm Öhlins NIX30 USD front forks, with a Öhlins STX40 monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from Brembo Stylema callipers mounted on twin 310 mm front discs. These are fitted onto 17-inch cast aluminium alloys shod in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: