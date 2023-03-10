HT Auto
HomeNew BikesKawasakiZ H2On Road Price in Kozhikode

Kawasaki Z H2 On Road Price in Kozhikode

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605473486
1/13
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605474806
2/13
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605475753
3/13
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605476422
4/13
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605478130
5/13
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605478649
View all Images
6/13
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
26.96 - 31.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kozhikode
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Z H2 Price in Kozhikode

Kawasaki Z H2 on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 26.96 Lakhs. The on road price for Kawasaki Z H2 top variant goes up to Rs. 31.85 Lakhs in Kozhikode. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Z H2 STD₹ 26.96 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z H2 SE₹ 31.85 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Z H2 Variant Wise Price List in Kozhikode

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹26.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
4,38,000
Insurance
45,620
Accessories Charges
21,900
On-Road Price in Kozhikode
26,95,520
EMI@57,937/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
SE
₹31.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
View breakup

Kawasaki Z H2 Alternatives

BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

20.5 - 24.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S 1000 RR Price in Kozhikode
Honda CBR1000RR-R

Honda CBR1000RR-R

23.11 - 23.63 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CBR1000RR-R Price in Kozhikode
UPCOMING
Norton Commando 961 Sport

Norton Commando 961 Sport

20.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check Commando 961 Sport details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

24.62 - 28 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Streetfighter V4 Price in Kozhikode
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Multistrada V4 Price in Kozhikode
BMW 2021 S 1000 R

BMW 2021 S 1000 R

17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
2021 S 1000 R Price in Kozhikode

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Z H2 News

The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the older version
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE launched in India, prices start at 23.02 lakh
10 Mar 2023
The Z H2 by Kawasaki has a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh.
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike
1 Feb 2022
The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
13 Mar 2024
View all
 Kawasaki Z H2 News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro

1.52 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details