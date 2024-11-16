2025 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE launched, prices start at ₹24.18 lakh
- Kawasaki Z H2 gets a new colour scheme for 2025 whereas Z H2 SE continues to come with the same colour. Both motorcycles have received a price hike.
Kawasaki Z H2 SE uses more sophisticated suspension hardware than the standard Z H2.
Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the Indian market. the Z H2 is priced at ₹24.18 lakh whereas the Z H2 SE costs ₹28.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and the prices have been hiked as well. Both motorcycles are quite similar but the SE version carries more premium hardware.
For 2025, the powerful, supercharged Hypernaked Z H2 SE continues to be available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Mirror Coated Black while the standard model arrives in Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black machine.
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2024, 10:53 AM IST
