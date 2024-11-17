Auto recap, Nov 16: Mahindra BE 6e spied, Kawasaki Z H2 series launch & more

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and becau SE of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, November 16.

Mahindra BE 6e spied testing on road for first time

The Mahindra BE 6e has been spied testing while being road tested on Indian tarmac. The video surfaced on the Reddit social media platform and displayed a real-life preview of the coupe SUV. It can be seen sporting flush door handles, a split spoiler and a connected LED lighting setup at the front and rear of the electric vehicle. The spied Mahindra 6e also offers sharp, angular styling and a slanting coupe-style roof at the back of the car. The hood gets a big cavity (or vent) centrally placed, which could be for better aerodynamics but this speculation is not confirmed yet. The rear door handles are placed near the C-pillar similar to what's seen on the Tata Punch and the Chevrolet Beat models. There are turn indicators on the ORVMs.

2025 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE launched

Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the Indian market. the Z H2 is priced at ₹24.18 lakh whereas the Z H2 SE costs ₹28.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and the prices have been hiked as well. Both motorcycles are quite similar but the SE version carries more premium hardware. For 2025, the powerful, supercharged Hypernaked Z H2 SE continues to be available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Mirror Coated Black while the standard model arrives in Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black machine.

Mercedes-Benz India announces price hike

Mercedes-Benz has announced that they will be increasing the price of the entire model range, effective from 1st January 2025. The prices will go up by 3 per cent for the entire model range in the portfolio so prices will go up by ₹2 lakh for the GLC to ₹9 lakh for the top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine. Mercedes has also said that they will offer price protection which will be valid until 31st December for all the existing and future bookings of cars that are currently not in stock. The reason for the price hike is the increased material costs, inflationary pressures, and logistics expenses leading to higher operational costs. Mercedes-Benz is absorbing the majority of cost pressures, passing a nominal portion to the market.

