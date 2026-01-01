hamburger icon
Kawasaki Z900 Front Right View
1/17
Kawasaki Z900 Left View
2/17
Kawasaki Z900 Right View
3/17
Kawasaki Z900 Top View
4/17
Kawasaki Z900 Seat View
5/17
Kawasaki Z900 Silencer View
Kawasaki Z900 STD 2025

11.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Z900 Key Specs
Engine948 cc
View all Z900 specs and features

Z900 STD 2025

Z900 STD 2025 Prices

The Z900 STD 2025, is listed at ₹11.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Z900 STD 2025 Mileage

All variants of the Z900 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z900 STD 2025 Colours

The Z900 STD 2025 is available in 2 colour options: Candy Lime Green And Metallic Carbon Gray, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray And Metallic Flat Spark Black.

Z900 STD 2025 Engine and Transmission

The Z900 STD 2025 is powered by a 948 cc engine.

Z900 STD 2025 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Z900's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville T100 priced between ₹9.69 Lakhs - 10.29 Lakhs or the Triumph Bonneville T120 priced between ₹11.85 Lakhs - 12.65 Lakhs.

Z900 STD 2025 Specs & Features

The Z900 STD 2025 has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and Projector Headlights.

Kawasaki Z900 STD 2025 Price

Z900 STD 2025

₹11.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
79,920
Insurance
33,516
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,12,436
EMI@23,911/mo
Close

Kawasaki Z900 STD 2025 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
2065 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
213 kg
Height
1075 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
195 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
124 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm
Max Torque
98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
948 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke Inline Four
Clutch
Wet Multi Disc, Manual
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
73.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm Inverted Fork With Rebound Damping And Spring Preload Adjustability, 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Z900 STD 2025 EMI
EMI21,520 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,01,192
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,01,192
Interest Amount
2,89,979
Payable Amount
12,91,171

view all specs and features

