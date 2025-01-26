Xtreme 250RPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Hero Xtreme 250R Front Right View
View all Images

HERO Xtreme 250R

Launched in Jan 2025

4.0
2 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Xtreme 250R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 248.77 cc

Xtreme 250R: 250.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 38.29 kmpl

Xtreme 250R: 50 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.32 ps

Xtreme 250R: 30.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 143.0 kmph

Xtreme 250R: 150.0 kmph

View all Xtreme 250R Specs and Features

Hero Xtreme 250R Latest Update

Latest News:

Booked a Hero XPulse 210 or Xtreme 250R? Here's when deliveries begin
Hero Xtreme 250R is here to rival the Yamaha MT-15. Check out its top highlights

Hero Xtreme 250R Price:

Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at Rs. 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Hero Xtreme 250R?

The Hero Xtreme 250R is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Hero Xtreme 250R colour options?

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Xtreme 250R.
VS
Hero Xtreme 250R
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
View more
Tap here to expand
Hero Xtreme 250R Variants
Hero Xtreme 250R price starts at ₹ 1.8 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Xtreme 250R STD₹1.8 Lakhs*
250 cc
150 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hero Xtreme 250R Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
4 out of 5

Pros

Rev-happy engine Flickable and stable at high speeds Price

Cons

NVH levels No TFT cluster

Back at EICMA 2023, Hero MotoCorp showcased the Concept 2.5R XTunt naked motorcycle. It created a lot of hype around it and it was positioned as a concept built for stunt street riding. Then there are the naked motorcycles are the most popular ones in the Indian market. So, with all the hype around the concept and the fact, that the naked streetfighters are so popular in the Indian market, Hero MotoCorp decided to put the motorcycle through production. The production version of the Concept 2.5R XTunt is called Xtreme 250R.

Back in 2024, the Xtreme 250R made its debut at EICMA 2024 and then at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Xtreme 250R was launched. It is priced at 1.80 lakh ex-showroom where it competes against motorcycles such as Keeway K300 SF, Bajaj Dominar 250, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Honda CB300F. So, should you consider it over the rivals? Hero invited us to beautiful Udaipur to test out the new Xtreme 250R and here's what we think about it.

READ MORE

Hero Xtreme 250R Images

14 images
View All Xtreme 250R Images

Hero Xtreme 250R Colours

Hero Xtreme 250R is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Firestorm red
Neon shooting star
Stealth black

Hero Xtreme 250R Specifications and Features

Max Power30 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque25 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage50 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed150 kmph
View all Xtreme 250R specs and features

Hero Xtreme 250R comparison with similar bikes

Hero Xtreme 250R
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Bajaj Dominar 250
Hero Karizma XMR
₹1.8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.07 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.45 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.52 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.86 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.81 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.2
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
2 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
5 Reviews
Power
30 PS
Power
26.5 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Power
27 PS
Power
25.5 PS
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
21.5 Nm
Torque
23.5 Nm
Torque
20.4 Nm
Engine
250 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
248.77 cc
Engine
210 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
161 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg
Length
-
Length
2010 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
-
Length
2156 mm
Length
2068 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingXtreme 250R vs Gixxer SF 250Xtreme 250R vs FZ-S Fi HybridXtreme 250R vs Pulsar N250Xtreme 250R vs Dominar 250Xtreme 250R vs Karizma XMR
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Hero Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
AMAN MOTORS
Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9871061000
AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
+91 - 9873844100
SINGLA AUTO NEED
L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9599111095
SAPPHIRE BIKES
5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9810026125
ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
+91 - 9811805566
VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
+91 - 8595651917
See All Hero Dealers in Delhi

Popular Hero Bikes

View all Hero Bikes
View all Upcoming Hero Bikes

Hero Xtreme 250R EMI

Select Variant:
STD
250 cc | 30 PS
₹ 1.8 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
250 cc | 30 PS
₹1.8 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3210.87/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Hero Xtreme 250R User Reviews & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Samurai on the road
Aggressive, stylish, and economical, this bike is a great choice for the 250cc segment. It offers enormous features and proudly represents an Indian brand.By: Samurai (Jan 26, 2025)
Read Full Review
Decent Street Ride
Overall, the Hero Xtreme 250R offers a nice riding experience as a naked street bike. However, there's scope for improvement in torque and BHP, making it decent but not exceptional. By: Mayur shingrakhiya (Jan 21, 2025)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesHero BikesHero Xtreme 250R