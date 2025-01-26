Hero Xtreme 250R: How does the engine perform?

The engine on duty on the Hero Xtreme 250R is a 249.03 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets liquid-cooling. It produces 29.58 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. There is a mild buzz in the low-end where they don't really bother and in the mid-range, the engine gets refined and in the top-end, the vibrations do increase and get a bit bothersome because the fuel tank also start vibrating along with the foot pegs and the handlebar.

The engine is a rev-happy unit that loves to chase the redline. It puts out 29.58 bhp and 25 Nm.

However, the engine does have a rev-happy nature and it screams to its red line with enthusiasm. So, yes if you are someone who likes revving the engine to its higher rpm then you might like this engine. At 100 kmph, the engine feels refined but as the speeds climb from that, the refineness starts to wear off. Moreover, the engine is also quite tractable so pulling in a higher gear at low speeds should not be a big issue.

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch. It is quite smooth and the clutch action is also very smooth and the effort is also very light. Rev-matching and downshifting was also effortless. In terms of fuel efficiency, the instrument cluster was showing a fuel efficiency of around 30 kmpl. However, fuel efficiency does depend on the riding habits.

Hero Xtreme 250R: How are the brakes?

Braking on the Hero Xtreme 250R is done by a 320 mm petal disc in the front and a 230 mm petal disc at the rear. There is dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer along with Road and Track mode. The rider needs to pull the front brake lever quite a bit. Then there is the rear disc brake which kept locking on me because of which the motorcycle would fishtail everytime. Because of this, the brakes did not inspire any confidence.