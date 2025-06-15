hamburger icon
Hero Xtreme 250R On Road Price in Ghaziabad

4 out of 5
Hero Xtreme 250R Front Right View
Hero Xtreme 250R Right View
Hero Xtreme 250R Brand Name View
Hero Xtreme 250R Disc View
Hero Xtreme 250R Engine View
Hero Xtreme 250R Front Disc View
1.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ghaziabad
Xtreme 250R Price in Ghaziabad

Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xtreme 250R STD₹ 2.06 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Xtreme 250R Variant Wise Price List in Ghaziabad

Xtreme 250R STD

₹2.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
250 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,900
RTO
14,392
Insurance
11,715
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ghaziabad)
2,06,007
EMI@4,428/mo
Hero Xtreme 250R FAQs

The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Ghaziabad is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Ghaziabad amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Ghaziabad is Rs. 4,177.
The insurance charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Ghaziabad are Rs. 11,715, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

