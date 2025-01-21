What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Faridabad? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Faridabad is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Faridabad? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Faridabad amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Faridabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Faridabad is Rs. 4,177.