Hero Destini 125 Front Left View
HERO Destini 125

Launched in Jan 2025

4.3
₹80,450 - 90,300**Ex-showroom price
Destini 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.92 cc

Destini 125: 124.6 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 56.09 kmpl

Destini 125: 59 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.63 ps

Destini 125: 9.12 ps

Speed

Category Average: 89.0 kmph

Destini 125: 90.0 kmph

About Hero Destini 125

Latest Update

  • Hero Destini 125 Azure Concept showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025
  • 2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list

    • Hero Destini 125 Price:

    Hero Destini 125 is priced between Rs. 80,450 - 90,300 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     ...Read More
    Hero Destini 125 Variants
    Hero Destini 125 price starts at ₹ 80,450 and goes up to ₹ 90,300 (Ex-showroom).
    3 Variants Available
    VX₹80,450*
    124.6 cc
    90 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
    ZX₹89,300*
    124.6 cc
    90 kmph
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
    ZX Plus₹90,300*
    124.6 cc
    90 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Destini 125 Images

    17 images
    Hero Destini 125 Colours

    Hero Destini 125 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Regal black
    External white
    Groovy red
    Mystique magenta

    Hero Destini 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power9.12 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage59 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.6 cc
    Max Speed90 kmph
    Hero Destini 125 comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Destini 125
    Hero Destini Prime
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Hero Xoom 125
    TVS Jupiter 125
    Honda Dio 125
    ₹80,450*
    ₹72,799*
    ₹71,763*
    ₹86,900*
    ₹79,299*
    ₹86,851*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    Power
    9.12 PS
    Power
    9.09 PS
    Power
    8.1 PS
    Power
    Max Power
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.28 PS
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10.38 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    9 Nm
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Engine
    124.6
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    121 kg
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    1862 mm
    Length
    1809 mm
    Length
    1769 mm
    Length
    1978 mm
    Length
    1852 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Hero Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    AMAN MOTORS
    Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9871061000
    AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
    S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
    +91 - 9873844100
    SINGLA AUTO NEED
    L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9599111095
    SAPPHIRE BIKES
    5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9810026125
    ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
    J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9811805566
    VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
    E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
    +91 - 8595651917
    Popular Hero Bikes

    Hero Destini 125 EMI

    Hero Destini 125 Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4.3 out of 5

    Pros

    Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

    Cons

    Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

    Motorcycles might be getting popular but there is a high possibility that a family man in India would still end up buying a scooter only. In fact, one-third of the market share of two-wheelers in India are still scooters which just shows how popular they are. In India, Hero MotoCorp is the largest two-wheeler player but for the longest time, the majority of sales have been coming through motorcycles.

    However, Hero MotoCorp expected that this would change when they launched the Destini 125 in the Indian market. It was their first 125 cc scooter which was supposed to take on the Activa 125 and then Jupiter 125 launched a few years later which just stiffened up the competition. Somewhere, the Destini 125 was overshadowed by the success of the Jupiter 125 and the Activa 125. Now, the brand wants to change that with the launch of the new-generation Destini 125. So, does the Destini have what it takes on the Activa and Jupiter? Well, we got to ride around Goa to find the answer to this very ﻿question.

