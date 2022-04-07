HT Auto
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Drum
₹69,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control UnitTransistor Controlled Ignition
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc125 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45288,063
Ex-Showroom Price
69,50073,330
RTO
5,8606,397
Insurance
5,7875,911
Accessories Charges
2,3052,425
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7931,892

