2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 launched with Power Assist, new console; prices start at 79,340

Yamaha Motor India has updated its scooter range and introduced the new RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid with new features and colour options. The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 is priced from ₹79,340, going up to ₹92,970 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it one of the most accessible 125 cc scooters on sale in the country. Here’s a look at what’s new on the 2025 RayZR 125 lineup.

The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets enhanced power delivery, while there are new colour options available.

2025 Yamaha RayZR 125: What’s New?

The updated Yamaha RayZR 125 gets the new ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ function, which uses a high-performance battery to deliver sustained high torque. This also helps improve acceleration when climbing gradients under heavy load. The 2025 RayZR 125 continues to feature a Starter Motor Generator and the Start/Stop System to enhance fuel efficiency.

The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 and Street Rally get new colours - Silver White Cocktail and Matte Grey Metallic (pictured)

2025 Yamaha RayZR 125: New Console

The 2025 RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid has also been updated with a new TFT console that brings Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation integrated with Google Maps. The feature is accessible via Yamaha’s Y-Connect mobile app and comes with real-time directions, intersection alerts, and road names.

Yamaha has rolled out new colours with the 2025 RayZR range. The RayZR 125 Street Rally is offered in the Matte Grey Metallic colour scheme, while the RayZR 125 Disc variant gets a sporty Silver White Cocktail shade.

2025 Yamaha RayZR 125: Specifications

Other upgrades include the motor now being E20 fuel compatible. The 125 cc fuel-injected engine continues to produce the same 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic. The scooter gets a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear for suspension duties, while braking performance comes from a front disc and drum brake options.

Other features include an LED headlamp, LED DRLs, a side-stand cut-off function, an Answer Back function, and 21 litres of under-seat storage. Bookings for the 2025 RayZR and RayZR Street Rally are now open across dealerships.

