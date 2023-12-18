HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KigerPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesVariantsAlternativesMileageOffersDealersEMIReviewsNewsVideos
Renault Kiger Front Left Side
View all Images

RENAULT Kiger

Launched in Feb 2023

4.3
4 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹6.1 - 11.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Kiger Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Kiger: 999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.74 kmpl

Kiger: 19.0 - 20.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 80.5 bhp

Kiger: 71.0 - 99.0 bhp

View all Kiger Specs and Features

About Renault Kiger

Latest Update

  • 2025 Renault Kiger: Check out the updated SUV's price, specs and features
  • Auto recap, Feb 17: BYD Sealion 7 launched, Aprilia Tuono 457 launched, Renault Kiger & Triber price hiked…

    • Renault Kiger ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Kiger.
    VS
    Renault Kiger
    Hyundai Exter
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Front Left Side
    Instrument Cluster
    Gear Shifter
    Steering Wheel
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Renault Kiger Variants
    Renault Kiger price starts at ₹ 6.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.23 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kiger ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Manual
    Automatic
    15 Variants Available
    RXE MT₹6.1 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXL MT₹6.85 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXL AMT₹7.35 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXT (O) MT₹8 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXT (O) MT Dual Tone₹8.23 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXT (O) AMT₹8.5 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone₹8.73 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXZ MT₹8.8 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXZ MT Dual Tone₹9.03 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXZ Turbo MT₹10 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXT (O) Turbo CVT₹10 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXZ Turbo MT Dual Tone₹10.23 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXT (O) Turbo CVT Dual Tone₹10.23 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXZ Turbo CVT₹11 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone₹11.23 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Renault Kiger Images

    14 images
    View All Kiger Images

    Renault Kiger Colours

    Renault Kiger is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Radiant red with black roof
    Ice cool white
    Stealth black
    Caspian blue with black roof
    Mahogany brown
    Moonlight silver
    Renault Kiger Safety Ratings

    The Renault Kiger has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 2 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Renault Kiger Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCompact SUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage19.0 - 20.5 kmpl
    Engine999 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Kiger specs and features

    Renault Kiger comparison with similar cars

    Renault Kiger
    Hyundai Exter
    Tata Punch
    Nissan Magnite
    Renault Triber
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.51 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.6
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    97 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    33 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    36 Reviews
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    87 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    71 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    113.8 Nm
    Torque
    115 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    96 Nm
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    185 mm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    3991 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1605 mm
    Height
    1631 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Height
    1572 mm
    Height
    1643 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Width
    1750 mm
    Width
    1710 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Width
    1758 mm
    Width
    1739 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Boot Space
    405 litres
    Boot Space
    391 litres
    Boot Space
    366 litres
    Boot Space
    336 litres
    Boot Space
    84 litres
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingKiger vs ExterKiger vs PunchKiger vs MagniteKiger vs TriberKiger vs Fronx
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Renault Kiger Mileage

    Renault Kiger in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Renault Kiger's petrol variant is 20.18 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Renault Kiger RXE MT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    RXE MT
    RXL MT
    RXL AMT
    RXT (O) MT
    RXT (O) MT Dual Tone
    RXT (O) AMT
    RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
    RXZ MT
    RXZ MT Dual Tone
    RXZ Turbo MT
    RXT (O) Turbo CVT
    RXZ Turbo MT Dual Tone
    RXT (O) Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    RXZ Turbo CVT
    RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    20.18 kmpl
    Renault Kiger Offers
    Delhi
    On Renault Kiger :-Cash Discount Upto ₹ 40,000 + E...
    Applicable on kigerrxl-amt & 20 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    On Renault Kiger :-Additional Loyal Coustomer Bonu...
    Applicable on kigerrxe-mt & 1 more variant
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    On Renault Kiger :-Cash Discount Upto ₹ 10,000 + E...
    Applicable on kigerrxl-amt & 20 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    On Renault Kiger :-Additional Loyal Coustomer Bonu...
    Applicable on kigerrxe-mt & 1 more variant
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    View All Offers

    Renault Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Renault Mathura Road
    A-10,B-1, South Delhi, Mohan Co-Operative Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7428201764
    Renault Bhikaji Cama
    A2/9, Africa Avenue Road, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 8377003363
    Renault Mayapuri
    B-88/2, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase 1, Near Mayapuri Police Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110064
    +91 - 7290039351
    Renault Delhi North
    GI-3, G.T.K Road, Azadpur, Industrial Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 9289631442
    See All Renault Dealers in Delhi

    Renault Kiger Videos

    Renault Kiger first drive review: French SUV renaissance tailor-made for India
    18 Dec 2023
    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
    15 Feb 2022
    Renault Kiger SUV: What is good, and what is not
    2 Mar 2021
    Renault Kiger SUV unveiled: First look
    29 Jan 2021

    Popular Renault Cars

    View all Renault Cars
    View all Upcoming Renault Cars

    Renault Kiger EMI

    Select Variant:
    RXE MT
    807 km
    ₹ 6.1 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    RXE MT
    807 km
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    RXL MT
    807 km
    ₹6.85 Lakhs*
    RXL AMT
    793 km
    ₹7.35 Lakhs*
    RXT (O) MT
    807 km
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    RXT (O) MT Dual Tone
    807 km
    ₹8.23 Lakhs*
    RXT (O) AMT
    793 km
    ₹8.5 Lakhs*
    RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
    793 km
    ₹8.73 Lakhs*
    RXZ MT
    807 km
    ₹8.8 Lakhs*
    RXZ MT Dual Tone
    807 km
    ₹9.03 Lakhs*
    RXZ Turbo MT
    800 Km
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    RXT (O) Turbo CVT
    705 km
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    RXZ Turbo MT Dual Tone
    843 km
    ₹10.23 Lakhs*
    RXT (O) Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    705 km
    ₹10.23 Lakhs*
    RXZ Turbo CVT
    705 km
    ₹11 Lakhs*
    RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
    705 km
    ₹11.23 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹10794.83/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Renault Kiger User Reviews & Ratings

    4.25
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    3
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    The midrange suv
    Cars styling is good,engine performance is good but not smooth at high speeds mileage is most of the time horrible due to bad karnataka traffic but on highways it gets up to 23kmpg so not bad comfort is alright comes with cloth seats even at highest trim boot space is good cars practicality is good has roof rails as well overall a good car in my opinion!By: Rayed Zameer (Feb 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best looks stylish latest model
    The stylish latest model has good quality, with a very smooth and easy drive. It looks appealing to customers, and the engine condition is excellent. By: Veeramalla ravindar (Nov 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Elegant and comfy
    Elegant and comfy good mid range car with a great performance by renualt a thumbs up if your on your budget go for itBy: Rahul (Jun 27, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Family car
    Good looking from both outside and inside. Also good features and colours.confortable for long distances and more.By: Shadow (Jun 6, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Renault Kiger Expert Review

    3.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Competitively pricedYoutful exterior designRelatively well equipped cabin

    Cons

    Lots of features only at optional extraQuality of cabin not quite upmarketNaturally-aspirated petrol motor is rather uninspiring to drive

    Renault Kiger is the latest sub-compact SUV in the Indian car market and is now competing in the extremely lucrative but extremely closely fought segment which has several established players as well as promising challengers vying for space. Renault, riding high on the success of its Triber MPV, seems to be finally getting its India game right again but while SUVs are indeed the flavour of the car market, it would take a lot to eke out a place of distinction in this crowded field of play.

    Renault has hit the right mark when it comes to pricing. At a starting price of 5.45 lakh (ex showroom), the base variant makes Kiger the most affordable sub-compact SUV one can buy. And with the top variant sitting pretty under the 10 lakh mark, here is another Made-for-India car that deserves a look in solely based on the price structure. But there's much more to a car than its price too to find out the answer to just that, I landed in warm and sunny Goa to take it out for a day-long spin.

    READ MORE

    Explore Other Options

    Compact SUV Cars
    Compact SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsRenault CarsRenault Kiger