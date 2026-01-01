|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|20.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Kiger Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.0L Turbo and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kiger deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kiger Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.
The Kiger Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 160 Nm @ 2800 rpm of torque.
In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.
The Kiger Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.