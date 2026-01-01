hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsRenaultKigerEmotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone
KigerPriceMileageSpecifications
Renault Kiger Front Right Side
1/17
Renault Kiger Front View
2/17
Renault Kiger Grille
3/17
Renault Kiger Left Side View
4/17
Renault Kiger Taillight
5/17
Renault Kiger Top View
View all Images
6/17

Renault Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
120 Offers Available
Check Offers
Renault Kiger Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage18.24 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Kiger specs and features

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone Prices

The Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.0L Turbo and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, is listed at ₹12.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Kiger deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone Colours

The Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm of torque.

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Renault Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone Price

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone

₹12.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,33,600
RTO
1,17,190
Insurance
55,453
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,06,743
EMI@25,938/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
Close

Renault Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
152 Nm @ 2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
3991 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1605 mm
Width
1750 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
405 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Renault Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone EMI
EMI23,344 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,86,068
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,86,068
Interest Amount
3,14,562
Payable Amount
14,00,630

Renault Kiger other Variants

Kiger Authentic

₹6.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,76,300
RTO
36,882
Insurance
35,079
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,48,761
EMI@13,944/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
Close

Kiger Evolution

₹7.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,49,500
RTO
59,295
Insurance
38,631
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,47,926
EMI@16,076/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Evolution EASY-R AMT

₹7.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,95,200
RTO
62,494
Insurance
40,632
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,98,826
EMI@17,170/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno

₹8.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,50,100
RTO
66,337
Insurance
42,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,59,620
EMI@18,477/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno MT Dual Tone

₹8.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,71,100
RTO
67,807
Insurance
43,957
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,83,364
EMI@18,987/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno EASY-R AMT

₹9.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,95,800
RTO
69,536
Insurance
45,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,10,874
EMI@19,578/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno AMT Dual Tone

₹9.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,16,800
RTO
71,006
Insurance
45,959
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,34,265
EMI@20,081/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion

₹9.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,37,000
RTO
72,420
Insurance
46,843
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,56,763
EMI@20,565/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion MT Dual Tone

₹9.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,58,000
RTO
73,890
Insurance
47,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,80,153
EMI@21,067/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion Turbo MT

₹10.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,700
RTO
77,859
Insurance
50,246
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,43,305
EMI@22,425/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno Turbo CVT

₹10.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,700
RTO
77,859
Insurance
50,246
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,43,305
EMI@22,425/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno Turbo CVT Dual Tone

₹10.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,700
RTO
77,859
Insurance
50,246
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,43,305
EMI@22,425/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone

₹10.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,700
RTO
77,859
Insurance
50,246
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,43,305
EMI@22,425/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT

₹12.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,33,600
RTO
1,17,190
Insurance
55,453
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,06,743
EMI@25,938/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Renault Kiger Alternatives

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.74 - 9.61 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KigervsExter
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KigervsPunch
UPCOMING
Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.62 - 10.76 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KigervsMagnite
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KigervsFronx
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KigervsC3X

Popular Compact Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

8 - 14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision X

Mahindra Vision X

11 - 18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

63.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLA35 Price in Delhi
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Kylaq Price in Delhi
Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.23 - 13.36 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Nexon CNG Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Compact Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Renault Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Renault Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details