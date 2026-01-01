|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|18.24 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT, equipped with a 1.0L Turbo and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, is listed at ₹12.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kiger deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.
The Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm of torque.
In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.
The Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.