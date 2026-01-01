|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Kiger Techno AMT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.0L Energy and Automatic (AMT), is listed at ₹9.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kiger deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kiger Techno AMT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.
The Kiger Techno AMT Dual Tone is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT). This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.
The Kiger Techno AMT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.