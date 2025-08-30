Auto recap, August 29: Maruti's new SUV teased, 2025 Renault Kiger track review

The automotive landscape is evolving at a fast pace , making it a challenge to keep track of every new development. At HT Auto, our focus is on bringing you timely and relevant updates as they happen. Here’s a quick roundup of the major highlights from Friday, August 29.

Maruti Suzuki's new SUV teased

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce its latest SUV, set to take on the Hyundai Hyundai Creta in India. The company has confirmed a launch date of September 3, though details of the model remain under wraps. Ahead of the debut, Maruti Suzuki has released a teaser revealing the SUV’s tail-lamp design.

The lighting setup features a full LED unit with a three-dimensional effect and a slim brake light flanked by turn indicators. At first glance, the design bears some resemblance to the Swift’s tail lamps, albeit with a sharper and more sophisticated execution.

2027 Volkswagen Golf R to get 5-cylinder engine

Volkswagen is preparing a final chapter for its petrol-powered Golf before the model transitions to an all-electric future in 2029. Reports suggest that the company is developing a new Golf R, likely to be equipped with Audi’s 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine from the RS3. Slated for a 2027 debut to mark the 25th anniversary of the R-badged Golf, this edition is expected to become the most powerful version of the hot hatch yet—realising the long-anticipated vision of the Golf R400 concept.

The current Golf R delivers 328 bhp and 420 Nm of torque from its EA888 engine, but the upcoming special edition is tipped to raise the bar significantly. Borrowing Audi’s 2.5-litre five-cylinder motor from the RS3, it could produce around 400 bhp and 480 Nm of torque—enough to propel the car from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

2025 Renault Kiger test track review

On the track, the Renault Kiger surprises. It’s light, agile, and more engaging than you’d expect from a budget-friendly compact SUV. Drive modes bring noticeable changes, the chassis feels responsive, and even steep climbs fail to unsettle it.

That said, it isn’t flawless. The cabin shows its cost-conscious roots, overall refinement could be better, and the firm suspension may not appeal to everyone in daily use. Still, Renault deserves recognition for attempting what few in this segment attempt—making a small SUV genuinely fun to drive.

In a market where most sub-4m SUVs are essentially hatchbacks on stilts, the Kiger makes an effort to stand apart with a sporty character. For that reason alone, it deserves a second look.

