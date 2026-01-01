|Engine
The Kiger Authentic, equipped with a 1.0L Energy and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹6.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kiger deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kiger Authentic is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.
The Kiger Authentic is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.
The Kiger Authentic has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.