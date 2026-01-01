|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Kiger Evolution, equipped with a 1.0L Energy and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kiger deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kiger Evolution is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.
The Kiger Evolution is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.
The Kiger Evolution has Heater, Gear Indicator, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.