hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsRenaultKigerEmotion CNG Manual
KigerPriceMileageSpecifications
Renault Kiger Front Right Side
1/17
Renault Kiger Front View
2/17
Renault Kiger Grille
3/17
Renault Kiger Left Side View
4/17
Renault Kiger Taillight
5/17
Renault Kiger Top View
View all Images
6/17

Renault Kiger Emotion CNG Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Renault Kiger Key Specs
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Kiger specs and features

Kiger Emotion CNG Manual

Kiger Emotion CNG Manual Prices

The Kiger Emotion CNG Manual, equipped with a 1.0L Energy and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kiger Emotion CNG Manual Mileage

All variants of the Kiger offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kiger Emotion CNG Manual Colours

The Kiger Emotion CNG Manual is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.

Kiger Emotion CNG Manual Engine and Transmission

The Kiger Emotion CNG Manual features a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.

Kiger Emotion CNG Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs or the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.8 Lakhs - 9.57 Lakhs.

Kiger Emotion CNG Manual Specs & Features

The Kiger Emotion CNG Manual has Tow Away Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access, Heater, Cruise Control and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Renault Kiger Emotion CNG Manual Price

Kiger Emotion CNG Manual

₹9.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,45,000
RTO
71,150
Insurance
38,631
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,55,281
EMI@20,533/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Renault Kiger Emotion CNG Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L Energy
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
No
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1605 mm
Width
1750 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco, Normal, Sport
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Renault Kiger Emotion CNG Manual EMI
EMI18,479 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,59,752
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,59,752
Interest Amount
2,49,013
Payable Amount
11,08,765

Renault Kiger other Variants

Kiger Authentic

₹6.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,81,000
RTO
32,240
Insurance
29,377
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,43,117
EMI@13,823/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Kiger Authentic CNG Manual

₹6.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,81,000
RTO
32,240
Insurance
29,377
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,43,117
EMI@13,823/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kiger Evolution

₹7.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,55,000
RTO
54,850
Insurance
31,971
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,42,321
EMI@15,955/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Evolution CNG Manual

₹7.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,55,000
RTO
54,850
Insurance
31,971
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,42,321
EMI@15,955/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kiger Evolution EASY-R AMT

₹7.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,000
RTO
57,930
Insurance
33,513
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,90,943
EMI@17,000/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Evolution Plus Petrol Manual

₹7.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,000
RTO
57,930
Insurance
33,513
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,90,943
EMI@17,000/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kiger Evolution Plus Petrol Automatic (AMT)

₹8.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,45,000
RTO
61,150
Insurance
35,125
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,41,775
EMI@18,093/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kiger Techno

₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,55,000
RTO
61,850
Insurance
35,476
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,52,826
EMI@18,331/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno CNG Manual

₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,55,000
RTO
61,850
Insurance
35,476
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,52,826
EMI@18,331/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kiger Techno MT Dual Tone

₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,55,000
RTO
61,850
Insurance
35,476
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,52,826
EMI@18,331/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Evolution Plus Petrol Turbo Manual

₹8.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,89,000
RTO
64,230
Insurance
36,668
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,90,398
EMI@19,138/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kiger Techno EASY-R AMT

₹9.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,05,000
RTO
68,350
Insurance
37,229
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,11,079
EMI@19,583/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno AMT Dual Tone

₹9.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,05,000
RTO
68,350
Insurance
37,229
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,11,079
EMI@19,583/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno Petrol Turbo Manual

₹9.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,45,000
RTO
71,150
Insurance
38,631
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,55,281
EMI@20,533/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kiger Emotion MT Dual Tone

₹9.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,45,000
RTO
71,150
Insurance
38,631
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,55,281
EMI@20,533/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion

₹9.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,45,000
RTO
71,150
Insurance
38,631
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,55,281
EMI@20,533/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,35,000
RTO
77,450
Insurance
41,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,736
EMI@22,670/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno Turbo CVT Dual Tone

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,35,000
RTO
77,450
Insurance
41,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,736
EMI@22,670/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Techno Turbo CVT

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,35,000
RTO
77,450
Insurance
41,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,736
EMI@22,670/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion Turbo MT

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,35,000
RTO
77,450
Insurance
41,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,736
EMI@22,670/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone

₹11.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,35,000
RTO
1,15,500
Insurance
45,291
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,96,291
EMI@25,713/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Kiger Emotion Turbo CVT

₹11.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,35,000
RTO
1,15,500
Insurance
45,291
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,96,291
EMI@25,713/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Renault Kiger Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
+1
KigervsPunch
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
+3
KigervsExter
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
+2
KigervsFronx
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
KigervsC3X
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
+8
KigervsMagnite

Popular Compact Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

8 - 14 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
JSW Jetour T2

JSW Jetour T2

15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Kia New Sonet

Kia New Sonet

8 - 16 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision X

Mahindra Vision X

11 - 18 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

63.5 Lakhs
AMG GLA35 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Compact Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Renault Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Renault Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW X6

BMW X6

1.78 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Citroen eC3X

Citroen eC3X

11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

11 - 18 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers