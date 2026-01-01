|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Kiger Evolution CNG Manual, equipped with a 1.0L Energy and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kiger offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kiger Evolution CNG Manual is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.
The Kiger Evolution CNG Manual features a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs or the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.8 Lakhs - 9.57 Lakhs.
The Kiger Evolution CNG Manual has Tow Away Alert, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Puddle Lamps, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and Clock.