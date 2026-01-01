|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Kiger Techno MT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.0L Energy and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kiger deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kiger Techno MT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.
The Kiger Techno MT Dual Tone is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.
In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.
The Kiger Techno MT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, USB Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.