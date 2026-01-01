|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Kiger Evolution EASY-R AMT, equipped with a 1.0L Energy and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kiger deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kiger Evolution EASY-R AMT is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.
The Kiger Evolution EASY-R AMT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.
The Kiger Evolution EASY-R AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.