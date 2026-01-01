|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Kiger Techno CNG Manual, equipped with a 1.0L Energy and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kiger offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kiger Techno CNG Manual is available in 10 colour options: Oasis Yellow, Ice Cool White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Shadow Grey, Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White With Mystery Black, Radiant Red With Mystery Black.
The Kiger Techno CNG Manual features a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Kiger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs or the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.8 Lakhs - 9.57 Lakhs.
The Kiger Techno CNG Manual has Tow Away Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, One Touch - Up, Puddle Lamps, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC and Rear AC.