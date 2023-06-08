|Engine
|3982 cc Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The G-Class AMG G 63 Petrol Turbo Automatic (DCT) Offroad Pro, equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 and Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹4.34 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the G-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The G-Class AMG G 63 Petrol Turbo Automatic (DCT) Offroad Pro is available in 6 colour options: Obsidian Black Metallic, Classic Grey, Rubellite Red Metallic, Opalite White Bright, Dark Blue, Dark Green.
The G-Class AMG G 63 Petrol Turbo Automatic (DCT) Offroad Pro is powered by a 3982 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.
In the G-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS priced between ₹2.75 Cr - 4.1 Cr or the Lamborghini Urus Performante priced ₹4.22 Cr.
The G-Class AMG G 63 Petrol Turbo Automatic (DCT) Offroad Pro has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.