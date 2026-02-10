A Perfect Blend of Comfort and Efficiency

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a practical and stylish MPV with a clean, modern design that suits family use well. Its exterior looks simple yet elegant, while the interior feels spacious and thoughtfully laid out. In terms of performance, the engine is smooth and reliable, offering comfortable city driving and stable performance on highways. The suspension absorbs road bumps effectively, ensuring a comfortable ride even on long journeys. Seating comfort is good across all three rows, making it ideal for family trips. One of the Ertiga’s biggest strengths is its impressive mileage for an MPV, which makes it economical to own and maintain.

By: Abhishek Tepan ( Jan 29, 2026 )