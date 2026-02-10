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MARUTI SUZUKI Ertiga Mileage

₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 20.51 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 20.3 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual20.51 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic20.3 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Variants Wise Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price starts at ₹ 8.8 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's top variant is ZXi Plus AT.
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
9 Variants Available
Ertiga LXi
20.51 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.8 Lakhs*
Ertiga VXi
20.51 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.85 Lakhs*
Ertiga VXi CNG
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹10.76 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Alternatives

Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs
Mileage: 20.11-26.11 kmpl
Check OffersRumion MileageErtigavsRumion
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

11.52 - 14.47 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 20.27- 26.32 kmpl
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UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera

Volkswagen Tera

9 - 15 Lakhs
 
Alert Me When Launched Tera DetailsView upcoming Cars
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

10.99 - 12.77 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 12.6 kmpl
Check OffersCarens MileageErtigavsCarens
Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.23 - 13.36 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 17.44 kmpl
Check OffersNexon CNG MileageErtigavsNexon CNG
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.26 - 13.01 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 17.80 - 25.51 kmpl
Check OffersBrezza MileageErtigavsBrezza

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Excellent fuel economy
It regains the top spot with its “class-above” steering and handling. Now available exclusively as a hybrid, it achieves an impressive 48 mpg in real-world tests.
By: Trends to Watch (Feb 10, 2026)
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Stylish Looks with Excellent Mileage
This family MPV is appreciated for its good mileage, low maintenance costs, and comfortable ride, supported by an improved suspension setup. However, some users feel that its highway performance and build quality could be better.
By: Raja s c (Feb 7, 2026)
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A Perfect Blend of Comfort and Efficiency
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a practical and stylish MPV with a clean, modern design that suits family use well. Its exterior looks simple yet elegant, while the interior feels spacious and thoughtfully laid out. In terms of performance, the engine is smooth and reliable, offering comfortable city driving and stable performance on highways. The suspension absorbs road bumps effectively, ensuring a comfortable ride even on long journeys. Seating comfort is good across all three rows, making it ideal for family trips. One of the Ertiga’s biggest strengths is its impressive mileage for an MPV, which makes it economical to own and maintain.
By: Abhishek Tepan (Jan 29, 2026)
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All basic features of car.
This is a good car, and all its seats are very comfortable. The car's engine is very powerful. The car also gets good mileage.
By: hemant sahu (Jan 13, 2026)
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Perfect highway cruiser
It looks very good and dashing, drives smoothly, has excellent suspension, and offers better mileage than other cars.
By: Sagar (Jan 6, 2026)
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